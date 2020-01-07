If Nicki Minaj's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Germany weren't in this exact pose, nobody would have guessed that it showed the New York rap superstar. After enjoying a long career in music, Minaj has announced that she will be taking time to build a family with her husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. Preemptively telling her fans that she would be entering retirement, the rapper has already turned back on that claim, appearing on other artist's records as a featured guest. She seems to still have an interest in pursuing a career in the business but, for the time being, she's laying low and channelling her energy into her personal life. Perhaps her absence from the game caused some to forget what she even looks like because, well, Madame Tussauds in Germany just did her dirty with this one.



Unveiling a new wax sculpture of Nicki Minaj in one of their European locations, the world-famous tourism spot is getting clowned online for showing off a depiction of Nicki Minaj that looks nothing like the star. Aside from the arm tattoo, outfit, and pose, nothing about this points to it being Nicki Minaj. In fact, the face looks more like Kourtney Kardashian.

Nicki is yet to comment on the new wax figure of her likeness but her fans have been active on social media, @ing the Berlin location of Madame Tussauds and asking them to make serious changes to the model. Check it out below.