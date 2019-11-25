Just a few weeks after Wendy Williams was blessed with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 55-year-old will now be granted the honour of having a wax figure made by none other than Madame Tussauds to be placed in the museum's New York location. According to Page Six, the wax figure will arrive in 2020.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“Wendy has a longstanding career in entertainment and has built a devoted fan base which made her a highly requested figure at the star-studded attraction,” a spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds told the publication. “The national treasure joins fellow veteran TV hosts Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Fallon & Al Roker further solidifying her place as a pop culture icon.”

During her acceptance speech while receiving her Hollywood Star, Wendy touched on some of her personal troubles she dealt with throughout the year. "The elephant in the room knows that I’ve had a tough year,” she said. “Slowly but surely I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days,” she added. “If you don’t believe in yourself who is going to believe in you? Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you have to make some hard decisions."

Congrats to Wendy.