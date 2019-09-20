Madame Tussauds wax figure treatments sometimes fail at hitting the mark when it comes to wax sculpture renditions of some of the biggest celebrities. The last questionable figure that was created was a depiction of Ariana Grande that wasn't so loved by fans and even brought on a response from the singer herself.

Since then, Madame Tussauds has cleared its track record with a great wax figure of Aaliyah and now they've come through with another well done statue of none other than Beyonce. The "Deja Vu" singer has been created based on her 2018 Coachella performance from the first night where the singer's wearing a yellow crop top, jean shorts and tasseled sparkly boots.

The figure is located at Madame Tussauds London location and its already pulled in rave reviews from the BeyHive who approve of the work. "Beyoncé finally got some justice in Madame Tussauds wax museum. They did THAT!" one user wrote. One photo sees Beyonce placed in between the Royal family's wax figures, sparking even more joy by fans.

"Madame Tussauds has given Beyoncé what she truly deserves a royal lineup "to celebrate her musical royalty," another user added.