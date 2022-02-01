We're learning all sorts of new things about Janet Jackson thanks to her Lifetime and A&E docuseries, Janet. From her infamous Super Bowl moment to her thoughts on the child sex abuse scandal that plagued her late Pop icon brother Michael, Ms. Jackson is divulging on highlighted moments in her personal life and professional career. This intimate look into all things Janet Jackson has caused the music legend to trend widely across social media platforms, but it was her 2008 interview that stole attention.

We're not sure how or why Alicia Keys was just made aware of the interview, but she uploaded a screenshot of a quote where Janet admitted to having an attraction to Keys.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

During the previous interview, Jackson was asked who she would have a lesbian fling with, and she answered: "I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she's wonderful." Keys posted the screenshot along with a caption.

"I always knew I was BAE But when @janetjackson says it [explosive emojis]," Keys penned. Gunna even jumped into the conversation to further his viral "Pushin P" and added, "For P she turn [blue P emoji]esbian."

Jackson hasn't responded to this latest resurfaced quote or Keys's public reaction, but fans have been eating it up. Check out Alicia Keys's post below.