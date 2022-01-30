Thanks to Lifetime's Janet documentary, fans of Miss Jackson have been given a super-exclusive look into the 55-year-old recording artist's life, and some of its most important events including her childhood growing up with Michael and her other brothers, her infamous Super Bowl incident with Justin Timberlake, and her split from 49-year-old Jermaine Dupri.

The fourth part of the doc aired on Saturday, January 29th, and left many viewers shocked as the record producer admitted to cheating on Jackson during their seven-year relationship. "One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women – girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her... and I'm a man," Dupri recalled.

The Velvet Rope hitmaker also spoke on her ex's infidelity, saying, "I had heard he was cheating, but there were other things... I needed more than he was giving me." The Indiana native called Dupri a "workaholic," revealing that when he had had enough of his work for the day, he would head out to the club.

"I would ask him to carve out a little time for me," Jackson told the camera. "I always felt that he didn't have enough time for a girlfriend... I would say that world was his girlfriend."

Following the final part of the show's premiere, viewers flocked to Twitter to express their shock at Dupri's actions, many people slinging insults at the North Carolina-born entrepreneur, asserting that he isn't good-looking enough to have done someone as beautiful as Jackson so dirty.

Despite all the drama, the former lovers have remained on good terms over the years. "She's one of the sexiest women in the world," the producer gushed. "I think she gave more women confidence to try everything. I feel like we're always going to have a friendship, regardless of what I'm doing or who's in my life, or regardless of what's going on."

