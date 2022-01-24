Gunna hit up Serge Ibaka in his DMs to explain the meaning of "pushin P" after the Los Angeles Clippers center asked his followers on social media what the viral phrase means. The phrase "pushin P" has grown in popularity after being featured as a song title on Gunna's newest album, DS4EVER.

"What does “Pushin P” mean on @1GunnaGunna song?" Ibaka tweeted and posted on his Instagram story on Saturday.

"Keepin it playa," wrote back Gunna in private DMs.



Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Ibaka shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter.

"You heard it from Pushin [P] himself #nowIknow [P]," Ibaka captioned the post.

Gunna has taken to social media to explain the meaning of the phrase before. Earlier this month, he gave several examples of what is and what isn't P.

"Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not [P]," he wrote in one tweet.

In others he added: "Now…putting your people in position is [P]. Bossing up your B*tch is [P]. Risking your life to feed your family is [P]. Being a real n***a off the Internet is [P]. I’m Pushing [P]."

Check out Ibaka's interaction with Gunna below.