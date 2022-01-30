Janet Jackson says that she and Justin Timberlake remain "very good friends" and that the 2004 Super Bowl scandal was overblown. The legendary singer discussed the incident for Lifetime and A&E's new documentary event, Janet.

"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop," she said of the incident.



Donald Miralle / Getty Images

"Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends," Jackson continued. "We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."

Timberland has faced criticism for years since the performance, during which he accidentally exposed Jackson's breast.

Jackson added that she told Timberlake he shouldn't make a statement at the time with the hope she could keep the drama away from him.

"We talked once and [Justin] said, 'I don't know if I should come out and make a statement,'" Janet said. "And I said, 'Listen, I don't want any drama for you. They're aiming all of this at me.' So I said, 'If I were you, I wouldn't say anything.'"

In February 2021, Timberlake released a public statement on Instagram apologizing to Jackson for his handling of the incident.

