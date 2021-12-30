On Wednesday, Swizz Beatz posted a video on Instagram to show off a custom Elliot Eliantte chain that he had custom-made for Alicia Keys, in celebration of the release of her eighth studio album Keys.

The sparkling piece featured a huge, circular emblem inspired by a piano, and the diamond-crusted black keys that rest atop the dazzling white keys are actually functional, pressing down when one applies pressure to them. Above the piano keys reads "Keys" in black, cursive writing, and the entire piece comes together with a shimmering black and gold chain.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In the video that Swizz Beatz posted, you can hear Jay-Z mentioning the quality of the keys chain, saying, "When we create these things, when AK comes out with the keys chain, I mean come on man. It's just super hard first of all. I haven't told you that, but that chain is just super hard. It comes from a different place. It's beyond, you know, a show of wealth [like how] people tend to identify it as today. This thing comes back to you know, like you said Mansa Musa and all the great kings."

Swizz Beatz echoed Jay-Z's sentiments while writing the caption for the video, saying, "@eliantte thank you for bringing this gift to life for the Queen ð! Hov said no lies …… thoughts #keys #aliciakeys."

Check out the video of the Keys artist's stunning new chain, complete with pressable piano keys.





To see what the chain looks like on Alicia Keys, check out her recent interview on The Breakfast Club below. Let us know in the comments if you think her new chain is one of the best pieces of 2021.