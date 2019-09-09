Alexis Skyy has been a popular name in shadows of hip-hop culture for years. She was famously involved with Fetty Wap (who may or may not be the father of her baby) and now, she's making headlines because of her coupledom with Trouble. After the infamous Cucumber Challenge Party this summer, there was a major boost in searches for Skyy. She was captured on video completing the challenge with a female porn star, penetrating the woman with a vegetable and causing many to lose their cool online. This week, she was involved in a terrifying incident after she and a friend were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Atlanta, giving up their luxury vehicle to the gangsters.



As reported by Bossip, Alexis Skyy and her friend Sabrina Peterson were robbed at a gas station in Atlanta and their Maserati truck was taken as a result. As of now, it's unclear who the car belongs to but Trouble is already on the case. Skyy's boyfriend reposted a message noting that he's from the streets so he understands the name of the game. However, he and his homies are willing to pay up to get the truck back.

"On God! Myself & @alexisskyy_ was robbed at gunpoint last night at the QT on Howell Mill," wrote Peterson in a social post. "I know you probably just thought it was two girls & a nice car but it’s DEEPER THAN THAT! Let’s call it a mistake! The blessing is my son or her daughter wasn’t in the car because you would have taken our kids too."

We're hoping that Skyy and Peterson are able to get their whip back. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.