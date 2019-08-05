So, things got a little crazy in Atlanta this weekend. When Trouble announced that he was hosting an all-out pool party, we were expecting it to get pretty wild but this is seriously next level. We previously reported on the viral video of Alexis Skyy participating in the Cucumber Challenge, which was extremely graphic and NSFW. The clip clearly shows Fetty Wap's ex-girlfriend penetrating a woman with a cucumber before sticking the vegetable in her mouth and going to town on it. It was posted by rapper Boosie Badazz, who has since deleted the footage. Well, it didn't take long for Alexis Skyy to speak out about the video, also addressing a fight that she was allegedly involved in at the same party.

Taking to Instagram Live, Skyy explained that she is not the woman in the fight video that is circulating around the web. However, she didn't deny her involvement in the Cucumber Challenge clip. She did explain herself though. "Y'all talking about this goddamn cucumber. This girl was a fucking porn star," says Alexis before claiming that she actually requested the sexual favor. "The girl is a whole porn star, she's the one that told me to put it in there, I was like 'wow.' The alcohol was in our systems and we were just having a good time."

Given the graphic nature of the video in question, we will not provide a link to it.