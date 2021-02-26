Akbar V has certainly been stirring things up on Twitter this week, as the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been dropping names left and right. Earlier this year, she took her best shot at Drake to no avail, now turning her attention to Chris Brown on Thursday. She wrote, “At this point if i can’t get@Drake i might as well get me another light skin N****@chrisbrown what’s up babe i been rocking with you since#runit#excusemems#yomanaintme#goodbye can i get a date I’m single blink once if i got a shot babe.”

Following this thirsty tweet, Akbar V also called out Diddy for not sending her any Ciroc PR packages, saying she’s good friends with his son. She also asked “music genius” Kanye West to produce a song or two for her. So it's safe to say, she was having a bit of a social media celebrity-call-out field day.

Akbar V took to her Instagram story on Thursday night, however, to let fans know that she was just joking about wanting to date Chris Brown. She wrote, “Understand i play a lot i don’t want @chrisbrownofficial Fr i just be playing with my crazy tail self.”



Many found the whole exchange to be pretty cringe-y, and accused Akbar V of only trying to go on the defense because Chris Brown didn’t respond. Commenters said things like, “Just said they refused and go,” “He must of not responded,” and “girl pls STOP.”

Was Akbar V actually trying to shoot her shot at Chris, or was it a big joke? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.