It's been a long time coming but we're ecstatic about the news of Bobby Shmurda's release from prison. Since he shook the world with "Hot N***a," the rapper's impact hasn't gone unnoticed, especially in the current drill renaissance happening across Brooklyn. Shmurda, along with Chief Keef, could both be regarded as the forefathers of the sound.

Rowdy Rebel hinted at Bobby's release this week before many blogs and IG pages making the premature announcement that he was released on Monday morning. That wasn't the case but he was released this morning. Quavo kept his word, picking up the Brooklyn rapper in a private jet. Plus, Shmurda's mom shared footage of the rapper on FaceTime lighting a cigar in celebration of his release.

Chris Brown took to the 'Gram earlier today where he shared a warm welcome to Bobby Shmurda in the wake of his release. Taking to his IG story, the rapper declared the return of the "King Of New York," which Shmurda already suggested when he posted a clip of Christopher Walken from King Of New York.

"Shmurda Home King Of New York Shit!!!" Wrote Breezy. "Big Blood But I Salute A Real Loc."

Prior to his release, Bobby confirmed the news that he would be out with a message to his fans expressing his gratitude for their loyalty throughout the tumultuous 6+ years that he's been through. "Thank you for riding this six-year sentence out with me," he wrote. "I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon. Sincerely, Bod boy Bobby."



Hopefully, we won't be waiting too long to hear new music from Shmurda. The rapper's mother told TMZ yesterday that his post-prison game plan includes some well-deserved time with family and studio time. Looks like the rapper is ready to reclaim his rightful throne.

