Akbar V is spending her Thursday morning trying to get people's attention, calling out a bunch of high-ranking celebrities in hopes of landing at least one reply. At the beginning of this year, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta rapper tried her luck with Drake, shooting her shot at the Certified Lover Boy. When that seemingly failed, she decided to shift her focus to another well-known artist, asking Chris Brown on a date.

"At this point if i can’t get @Drake i might as well get me another light skin N***a @chrisbrown," wrote the hilarious reality star on Twitter. "What’s up babe i been rocking with you since #runit #excusemems #yomanaintme #goodbye can i get a date? I’m single blink once if i got a shot babe."

Chris Brown has not responded to Akbar V yet. He's not the only person she reached out to. While Breezy may be the only artist she's got her eyes on romantically, Akbar also shot her professional shot at Kanye West, Diddy, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and more.

"Hey @Diddy good morning it’s Akbar v the Queen of Atlanta One of the dopest rappers out of Atl," she introduced herself to Puff. "Can you please stop forgetting me when you send out those ciroc packages im very good friends with ur son @JDior_ and i been rocking with u since one more chance ,total, biggie, Mase."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As for Kanye West, she seemingly wants to work with the legendary artist in the studio. "Hey @kanyewest it’s Akbar v the Queen Of Atl I’m writing you to get a session and have you to produce a song or two for me," she said. "I been rocking with you since college drop out , Jesus walks one of my favs i really need you in my life you are a music genius ...i need you please ye."

Do you think any of Akbar's shots will land? You miss every shot you don't take...