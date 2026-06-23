THAT GUY - Song by Tyler, the Creator

BY Alexander Cole
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THAT GUY (1) THAT GUY (1)
A year and a half after his iconic "Hey Now" freestyle "THAT GUY," Tyler, the Creator has finally released the song on streaming services.

On Christmas Day in 2024, Tyler, the Creator dropped a freestyle called "THAT GUY" over the beat to Kendrick Lamar's "Hey Now." For 18 months, this song went without a release on streaming services, until now. Today, the song made its way to Spotify alongside "Sag Harbour." The rapping from Tyler on this track is incredibly energetic and catchy. Fans immediately resonated with the track upon release, and it's nice to see it getting an official release. Ultimately, we hope that Tyler continues his tradition of dropping new songs on Christmas Day.

Release Date: December 25, 2024

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from THAT GUY

I was up at Westchester dodging all the high beams
Gardena swap meet, shopping bogus Ice Cream
I'm a Hawthorne baby, shit is not warm, baby
Four or five main bitches, I am not yours, baby

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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