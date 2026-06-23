THAT GUY - Song by Tyler, the Creator

A year and a half after his iconic "Hey Now" freestyle "THAT GUY," Tyler, the Creator has finally released the song on streaming services.

On Christmas Day in 2024, Tyler, the Creator dropped a freestyle called "THAT GUY" over the beat to Kendrick Lamar 's "Hey Now." For 18 months, this song went without a release on streaming services, until now. Today, the song made its way to Spotify alongside "Sag Harbour." The rapping from Tyler on this track is incredibly energetic and catchy. Fans immediately resonated with the track upon release, and it's nice to see it getting an official release. Ultimately, we hope that Tyler continues his tradition of dropping new songs on Christmas Day.

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