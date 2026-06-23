THAT GUY - Song by Tyler, the Creator

On Christmas Day in 2024, Tyler, the Creator dropped a freestyle called "THAT GUY" over the beat to Kendrick Lamar's "Hey Now." For 18 months, this song went without a release on streaming services, until now. Today, the song made its way to Spotify alongside "Sag Harbour." The rapping from Tyler on this track is incredibly energetic and catchy. Fans immediately resonated with the track upon release, and it's nice to see it getting an official release. Ultimately, we hope that Tyler continues his tradition of dropping new songs on Christmas Day.
Release Date: December 25, 2024
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from THAT GUY
I was up at Westchester dodging all the high beams
Gardena swap meet, shopping bogus Ice Cream
I'm a Hawthorne baby, shit is not warm, baby
Four or five main bitches, I am not yours, baby