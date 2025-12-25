Sag Harbor – Song by Tyler, The Creator

Exactly a year after dropping his Kendrick Lamar "hey now" remix "THAT GUY," Tyler, The Creator is back with another Christmas gem.

F**k who y'all calling the best, I seen their ticket sales, give it rest, They got y'all craniums hexed, I'm on the road to doing stadiums next, But y'all keep counting me out, what's the cheat code? Corny a** n***as still worried about a street code, We supposed to own the ball, y'all worried about shooting free throws

Tyler, The Creator decided to give his fans a few Christmas gifts in 2025: the "Sugar On My Tongue" freak mix and the brand new loosie, "SAG HARBOR." Over gorgeous guitars, pillowy chords, soaring synths, and a light-as-feathers drum beat, the Hawthorne native runs through luxurious and determined bars and punchlines with an easy-going flow that still retains a lot of dynamism. If this sounds familiar, that's because Tyler also gave fans a Christmas gift last year with his "THAT GUY" remix of Kendrick Lamar 's GNX cut "hey now." Hopefully he keeps this up for the foreseeable future, as this is another compelling and quality single to close his year out.

