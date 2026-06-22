Tiffany - Song by YG

BY Alexander Cole
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YG raps about transphobia and toxic masculinity on his new song, "Tiffany" off the new album, "The Gentlemen's Club."

YG is delving into a serious topic on his new song, "Tiffany," which was released as part of his new album, The Gentlemen's Club. The song is a masterclass of storytelling as YG describes a man at a nightclub who is flirting with a woman named Tiffany. The two hit it off, and eventually, they went back to the man's place. However, while undressing, Tiffany reveals she is a trans woman. This sends the man into a fit of rage. The beat changes, and he begins berating Tiffany for "deceiving him." The song ends with Tiffany pleading for her life. It's a song about transphobia, toxic masculinity, and the intersection of those two issues. Overall, it's rare that we hear a song that taps into these themes in such a visceral way. It's commendable for YG to delve into these waters, and he is receiving serious praise for doing so.

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Gentlemen's Club

Quotable Lyrics from Tiffany

On this night, Chris met Tiffany
Tiffany was at the club wearing Tiffany
In the middle of the club, they played Central Cee
And that's how they met, I guess it's meant to be

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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