Tiffany - Song by YG

YG is delving into a serious topic on his new song, "Tiffany," which was released as part of his new album, The Gentlemen's Club. The song is a masterclass of storytelling as YG describes a man at a nightclub who is flirting with a woman named Tiffany. The two hit it off, and eventually, they went back to the man's place. However, while undressing, Tiffany reveals she is a trans woman. This sends the man into a fit of rage. The beat changes, and he begins berating Tiffany for "deceiving him." The song ends with Tiffany pleading for her life. It's a song about transphobia, toxic masculinity, and the intersection of those two issues. Overall, it's rare that we hear a song that taps into these themes in such a visceral way. It's commendable for YG to delve into these waters, and he is receiving serious praise for doing so.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Gentlemen's Club
Quotable Lyrics from Tiffany
On this night, Chris met Tiffany
Tiffany was at the club wearing Tiffany
In the middle of the club, they played Central Cee
And that's how they met, I guess it's meant to be