Tiffany - Song by YG

YG is delving into a serious topic on his new song, "Tiffany," which was released as part of his new album, The Gentlemen's Club. The song is a masterclass of storytelling as YG describes a man at a nightclub who is flirting with a woman named Tiffany. The two hit it off, and eventually, they went back to the man's place. However, while undressing, Tiffany reveals she is a trans woman. This sends the man into a fit of rage. The beat changes, and he begins berating Tiffany for "deceiving him." The song ends with Tiffany pleading for her life. It's a song about transphobia, toxic masculinity, and the intersection of those two issues. Overall, it's rare that we hear a song that taps into these themes in such a visceral way. It's commendable for YG to delve into these waters, and he is receiving serious praise for doing so.