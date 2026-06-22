Shannon Sharpe Makes Super Bowl Halftime Show Case For Chris Brown And Kanye West

Shannon Sharpe is excited for the NFL season to begin. The same can be said of his Nightcap co-hosts, Joe Johnson and Chad Ochocinco. They understand that the NFL rules all, and with the World Cup being played at NFL stadiums, there is definitely some yearning going around.

When the season begins, we will likely learn who will be the Halftime Show performer for the 2027 Super Bowl. This past year, the NFL made the bold decision to bring in Bad Bunny. Overall, it was a big decision from Jay-Z and company, as they chose an artist who performs in Spanish. This was a risk, but it paid off as Bad Bunny is a global artist who the whole world tuned in for.

Last night, Sharpe and his co-hosts debated who the next performer should be. Sharpe mentioned two names who have certainly been brought up before. Chris Brown and Kanye West.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Debate

Meanwhile, Joe Johnson preached in favor of Drake, all while Ochocinco went off the board with NBA YoungBoy. However, Sharpe acknowledged that if Hov were to get the final say, then it would probably be Taylor Swift.

Swift has been mentioned quite a bit over the years, although she has never been picked. Perhaps she is waiting for Travis Kelce to retire before taking the gig. As we know, the NFL would love to have her.

Ye, meanwhile, would be an epic show. The only issue is that he remains a huge brand risk, who can be unpredictable with a mic in his hands. As for Chris Brown, his past would also be a factor in whether or not the NFL ever hires him.