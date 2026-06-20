GIA - Song by Kuzi Cee

Kuzi Cee continues to prove why he is the future of Canadian R&B, especially with releases like his most recent, "GIA."

Kuzi Cee is an R&B artist based in Calgary who is making waves across the globe. He recently made the Rolling Stone Canada Future Of Music list, and he has been dominating 2026 with some well-timed singles. Today, the artist is back with a summer smash in the form of "GIA." Once again, Kuzi Cee shows off the strength of his vocals and his catchy songwriting. The R&B track also has some elements of pop to it. Quite simply, this is a song Canadian fans will be hearing on the radio for weeks and months to come.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!