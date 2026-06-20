GIA - Song by Kuzi Cee

Kuzi Cee is an R&B artist based in Calgary who is making waves across the globe. He recently made the Rolling Stone Canada Future Of Music list, and he has been dominating 2026 with some well-timed singles. Today, the artist is back with a summer smash in the form of "GIA." Once again, Kuzi Cee shows off the strength of his vocals and his catchy songwriting. The R&B track also has some elements of pop to it. Quite simply, this is a song Canadian fans will be hearing on the radio for weeks and months to come.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: R&B, Pop
Album: N/A