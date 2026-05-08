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Kuzi Cee
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Shot In The Dark - Song by Kuzi Cee
Kuzi Cee is a Calgary artist who has been bubbling as of late, and he is back with a 2000s R&B-inspiredle "Shot In The Dark."
By
Alexander Cole
May 08, 2026