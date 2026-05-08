Shot In The Dark - Song by Kuzi Cee

"Shot In The Dark" is the newest single from Calgary artist, Kuzi Cee. Following the success of his breakout single, "Rather Be," the artist is looking to establish himself as an up-and-coming talent in the R&B space. With "Shot In The Dark," Kuzi Cee showcases his 2000s R&B influence with a certifiable hit with pop appeal. The song is well-produced, with vocals that soar over the instrumental. There is a big chorus that helps move the track forward, and Cee's voice is clearly carrying the effort. Kuzi Cee has the potential to be a star, and his latest run is further proof of this.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A