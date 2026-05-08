Shot In The Dark - Song by Kuzi Cee

Kuzi Cee is a Calgary artist who has been bubbling as of late, and he is back with a 2000s R&B-inspiredle "Shot In The Dark."

"Shot In The Dark" is the newest single from Calgary artist, Kuzi Cee. Following the success of his breakout single, "Rather Be," the artist is looking to establish himself as an up-and-coming talent in the R&B space. With "Shot In The Dark," Kuzi Cee showcases his 2000s R&B influence with a certifiable hit with pop appeal. The song is well-produced, with vocals that soar over the instrumental. There is a big chorus that helps move the track forward, and Cee's voice is clearly carrying the effort. Kuzi Cee has the potential to be a star, and his latest run is further proof of this.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!