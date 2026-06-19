WTF GOIN - Song by Belly Gang Kushington ft. 21 Savage

Belly Gang Kushington is back with his new single "WTF GOIN," and it just so happens to come with a 21 Savage feature.

Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington is looking to have a big year, and today, he took a step in the right direction with his single, "WTF GOIN." In fact, this new single just so happens to feature 21 Savage . The energetic horn-driven production perfectly complements Belly Gang Kushington, who comes through with some dope bars and a ton of infectious energy. Meanwhile, 21 gives one of his better feature performances in quite some time. Quite simply, this is a song we highly recommend this weekend.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!