WTF GOIN - Song by Belly Gang Kushington ft. 21 Savage

Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington is looking to have a big year, and today, he took a step in the right direction with his single, "WTF GOIN." In fact, this new single just so happens to feature 21 Savage. The energetic horn-driven production perfectly complements Belly Gang Kushington, who comes through with some dope bars and a ton of infectious energy. Meanwhile, 21 gives one of his better feature performances in quite some time. Quite simply, this is a song we highly recommend this weekend.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from WTF GOIN
I still be in the hood, on the wicked wеt like, "Fuck that"
Ghetto fine shit say shе grew up where the bluff at
I still'll sell a brick, play caller, where that stuff at?
I rent right up the street, I'm finna buy it back