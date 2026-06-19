Packed Up - Song by AZ Chike

AZ Chike is a West Coast artist who is frequently delivering catchy songs with that L.A. bounce fans love so much. Of course, the artist was part of Kendrick Lamar's GNX album, and since that time, he has been taking full advantage. Despite a quiet 2026 so far, it appears as though AZ Chike is ready to pounce. On Friday, he delivered the energetic and menacing track, Packed Up." It is a song that immediately grabs your attention, and if you are a fan, you can't help but love the way AZ Chike approaches the song. It's as catchy as ever, and we already want to hear more.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A