Packed Up - Song by AZ Chike

AZ Chike has come through with his new single, "Packed Up," and it feels as though he is ready to take over.

AZ Chike is a West Coast artist who is frequently delivering catchy songs with that L.A. bounce fans love so much. Of course, the artist was part of Kendrick Lamar 's GNX album, and since that time, he has been taking full advantage. Despite a quiet 2026 so far, it appears as though AZ Chike is ready to pounce. On Friday, he delivered the energetic and menacing track, Packed Up." It is a song that immediately grabs your attention, and if you are a fan, you can't help but love the way AZ Chike approaches the song. It's as catchy as ever, and we already want to hear more.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!