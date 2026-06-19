B4NTB - EP by Pz'

Pz' is an artist who wears some of his influences on his sleeve. That is certainly evident on the new EP, B4NTB. Upon listening to some of the flows here, you can definitely hear some Young Thug. Ultimately, this makes for some compelling songs as it is a flow and cadence that fans already enjoy. The four tracks here are well structured and are certainly catchy. Pz' is tiding fans over with this EP, and we are curious to hear what he can do on a full-length LP.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for B4NTB
- TRACK MEET
- SEALS & TAGS
- TAMAGOTCHI
- KEEP IT TUCKED