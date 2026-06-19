B4NTB - EP by Pz'

Pz' has been buzzing for a hot minute, and on Friday, he dropped off a solid four-track EP called "B4NTB.

Pz' is an artist who wears some of his influences on his sleeve. That is certainly evident on the new EP, B4NTB. Upon listening to some of the flows here, you can definitely hear some Young Thug . Ultimately, this makes for some compelling songs as it is a flow and cadence that fans already enjoy. The four tracks here are well structured and are certainly catchy. Pz' is tiding fans over with this EP, and we are curious to hear what he can do on a full-length LP.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!