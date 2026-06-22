No Turning Back - EP by Pz'

Underground darling Pz' has returned with his nine-track EP, "No Turning Back," following a successful release last week.

Underground artist Pz' has been bubbling as of late. He has promised his fans a new EP called No Turning Back, which dropped earlier today. This is a project that was preceded by another EP, simply titled B4NTB. Now, the official release is here in all of its glory. There are nine tracks to be found on this tape, and Pz' polished sound is evident throughout the tape. From the underground adjacent beats to his steady autotuned flows, the artist knows how to craft a catchy song. He is firing on all cylinders here, and it's clear that Pz' is an artist you should be paying some attention to.

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