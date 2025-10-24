F.E.B - Album by Kankan

Kankan is an underground artist who has certainly been through a lot over the past few years. However, he has returned today with a new 23-track album called #F.E.B. Despite the lengthy tracklist, there is only one feature here, and it comes from fellow underground rapper, Summrs. Overall, this is Kankan firing on all cylinders, as we get a nice blend of sounds throughout the album. If you are a fan of the underground, and you have enjoyed the Kankan sound, then this is definitely going to be for you. For the purists out there, this might be something you have to get used to. Whatever the case may be, Kankan fans are eating right now.