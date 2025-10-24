#F.E.B - Album by Kankan

Kankan is one of the biggest artists in underground hip-hop, and on Friday, he dropped off a massive 23-track album.

Kankan is an underground artist who has certainly been through a lot over the past few years. However, he has returned today with a new 23-track album called #F.E.B. Despite the lengthy tracklist, there is only one feature here, and it comes from fellow underground rapper, Summrs. Overall, this is Kankan firing on all cylinders, as we get a nice blend of sounds throughout the album. If you are a fan of the underground, and you have enjoyed the Kankan sound, then this is definitely going to be for you. For the purists out there, this might be something you have to get used to. Whatever the case may be, Kankan fans are eating right now.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Underground Hip-Hop

Tracklist for #F.E.B
  1. FUK WAT U SAYIN
  2. MAKE NO SENSE
  3. ALL TYPA SHI
  4. THRU DA STORM
  5. REDEYE FLIGHT
  6. GROUP HOME
  7. 3SKII
  8. OVERTIME
  9. TOLD
  10. FUK HOW THEY FEEL
  11. IT GET SCARY
  12. YELLOW TAPED
  13. REAL SOJA
  14. WET EM UP
  15. BMG/LL SCOOTER
  16. AINT NO TURNIN BACK
  17. CANT WAIT UP
  18. BRINGING ME BACK
  19. CANT GO BACK
  20. SO MANY NIGHTS
  21. OUTTA TOWN
  22. ALL BLACK
  23. RR P.R.E. ft. Summrs
