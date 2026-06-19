On Your Mind - Song by FKA twigs featuring Lil Yachty

FKA twigs and Lil Yachty make for an unexpected but intriguing pairing on "On Your Mind." The record blends twigs' futuristic pop and alternative R&B sounds with Yachty's melodic experimentation. The result is a dreamy track that feels right at home for both artists. The release continues a busy run for FKA twigs, who has spent the last few years pushing boundaries across music, fashion, and performance art. Meanwhile, Yachty has always been one to creatively embrace new endeavours. Together, they deliver one of this week's more adventurous releases. With lyrics like "Is it heavy in your heart? Why won't you start dancing? Is there something on your mind? I could feel it from the start," the song is thoughtful and a nice change of pace to listen to.