PROJECT X - Album by Key Glock

Key Glock enters a new era with PROJECT X, his first full-length release since continuing to carry the Paper Route Empire legacy forward. Notably, longtime collaborator Tay Keith appears on this project and his beloved producer tag appears early in the album. "Face Down," is a standout track that shows Keith's and Glock's chemistry, as two Memphis natives. Keith's influence can be heard and felt throughout the project as well, alongside production from C.N.O.T.E., Oh Ross, King Wonka, and more.



Instead of stacking the project with features, Key Glock relies on his signature confidence and hard-hitting production across a focused 20-track effort. The album arrives after months of anticipation and follows a period of reflection for Glock, who recently opened up about navigating fame, patience, and the lessons he learned from his late mentor, Young Dolph. While many artists chase viral moments, Glock has continued building one of rap's strongest independent brands. PROJECT X finds him doubling down on what got him here. Those things have been consistency, self-belief, and his Memphis sound.