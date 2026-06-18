The Championship Anthem - Song by Busta Rhymes & Heavy-K

Busta Rhymes has teamed up with South African producer Heavy-K for a brand-new New York Knicks-themed anthem.

Busta Rhymes is currently looking to help celebrate the New York Knicks and their recent championship win. He is feeling pretty good about the team right now, and it led to his new song, "The Championship Anthem." This just so happens to be a collaboration with South African producer Heavy-K. Overall, the song has some on-brand production for Heavy-K, which is cool, as we don't hear Busta on this kind of music typically. Meanwhile, the lyrics are about the Knicks' triumphant NBA title win, which has completely reinvigorated the city.

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