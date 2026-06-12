Victory Lap (Him) - Song by Fat Joe featuring Yung Miami & Jadakiss

Fat Joe has teamed up with Yung Miami and Jadakiss for a new song, "Victory Lap," which feels like a New York Knicks anthem.

Fat Joe is a big-time New York Knicks fan, and he has been having a good time as the team continues to dominate the NBA Finals. They are up 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs and have a chance to end the series Saturday. Perhaps the team has a new championship anthem thanks to "Victory Lap (HIM)," Joe's new song featuring Yung Miami and Jadakiss . As mentioned, it is a song with some anthemic qualities to it, and the repeated use of "I'm Him" has a championship feel to it. Quite simply, New York is in a great place right now.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!