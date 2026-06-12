Victory Lap (Him) - Song by Fat Joe featuring Yung Miami & Jadakiss

Fat Joe is a big-time New York Knicks fan, and he has been having a good time as the team continues to dominate the NBA Finals. They are up 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs and have a chance to end the series Saturday. Perhaps the team has a new championship anthem thanks to "Victory Lap (HIM)," Joe's new song featuring Yung Miami and Jadakiss. As mentioned, it is a song with some anthemic qualities to it, and the repeated use of "I'm Him" has a championship feel to it. Quite simply, New York is in a great place right now.
Release Date: June 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A