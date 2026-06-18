"GTA 6" Cover Art Officially Unveiled, Rockstar Games Reveals When Pre-Orders Will Open

BY Alexander Cole
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Grand Theft Auto Four Launches in London
LONDON - APRIL 29: A customer purchases the 18 certificate computer game 'Grand Theft Auto IV' at the Zavvi store, Oxford Street on the day of its release on April 29, 2008 in London, England. The game was released today for the Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION3 consoles and sold out on the morning of its release at this central London branch. (Photo by Rosie Greenway/Getty Images)
"GTA 6" is going to be coming out on November 19, and today, Rockstar Games revealed what the cover art will look like.

GTA 6 is a game that fans have been waiting over a decade for. The last GTA game was GTA V, which has made Rockstar Games billions of dollars thanks to the online component.

Now that GTA 6 is set to be released on November 19, fans have been begging for information. We have only received two trailers so far, and a bunch of in-game art. However, very little is known about the gameplay and the online servers.

Thankfully, Rockstar Games offered up some crumbs of information today that gamers are currently overanalyzing, as they typically tend to do. As you will see in the video below, the cover art for the game is now known. We also know what the game's main theme is going to sound like. Lastly, it has been revealed that pre-orders will open up as of Thursday, June 25.

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Once again, Rockstar Games has deprived us of any footage from the actual game. This is going to make some fans anxious, as the game is just five months away, and we still don't really know anything.

Thankfully, there is still lots of time for Rockstar to bless fans. With the pre-orders opening up soon, we could very well get a gameplay trailer within the next week or so. Of course, we could also get it within the next couple of months.

Rockstar is one of the most secretive video game companies on the planet. They know how to build hype, and they know how to get gamers invested in what's next. Only time will tell whether or not GTA 6 is truly the game fans were hoping for.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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