"GTA 6" Cover Art Officially Unveiled, Rockstar Games Reveals When Pre-Orders Will Open

GTA 6 is a game that fans have been waiting over a decade for. The last GTA game was GTA V, which has made Rockstar Games billions of dollars thanks to the online component.

Now that GTA 6 is set to be released on November 19, fans have been begging for information. We have only received two trailers so far, and a bunch of in-game art. However, very little is known about the gameplay and the online servers.

Thankfully, Rockstar Games offered up some crumbs of information today that gamers are currently overanalyzing, as they typically tend to do. As you will see in the video below, the cover art for the game is now known. We also know what the game's main theme is going to sound like. Lastly, it has been revealed that pre-orders will open up as of Thursday, June 25.

GTA VI Is Closer Than Ever

Once again, Rockstar Games has deprived us of any footage from the actual game. This is going to make some fans anxious, as the game is just five months away, and we still don't really know anything.

Thankfully, there is still lots of time for Rockstar to bless fans. With the pre-orders opening up soon, we could very well get a gameplay trailer within the next week or so. Of course, we could also get it within the next couple of months.