"GTA 6" Price & Ultimate Edition Perks Officially Revealed

GTA 6 is the video game that fans have been waiting years for. GTA 5 was released back in 2013, which means it has been 13 years since we have gotten a new Grand Theft Auto entry.

Overall, this is one of those games that people are going to take time off work for. It is set to be released on November 19 of this year, and Rockstar Games is finally kicking off the game's marketing campaign.

As of tomorrow, June 25, fans will be able to go on their preferred system and pre-order the game. From there, the game will be pre-loaded onto all systems as of November 12. However, one question has remained: how much will the game cost?

According to new information released by Rockstar Games, there will be two editions at launch. You have the standard edition, which will cost $80 USD. Meanwhile, the ultimate edition will cost $100 USD.

How Much Will GTA 6 Cost?

Interestingly enough, physical copies will not come with a disc. Instead, there will just be a download code. Furthermore, digital pre-orders will come with a free month of GTA+, while pre-orders prior to November 20 will get the Vintage Vice City pack.

As for the ultimate edition, it appears as though Rockstar Games is offering some exclusive perks. These include extra vehicles, weapons, outfits, car mods, tattoos, locations, and even story activities.