"GTA 6" Price & Ultimate Edition Perks Officially Revealed

BY Alexander Cole
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Image via Rockstar
"GTA 6" is going to be the biggest video game ever made, and the fans are already gearing up for a pricy endeavor.

GTA 6 is the video game that fans have been waiting years for. GTA 5 was released back in 2013, which means it has been 13 years since we have gotten a new Grand Theft Auto entry.

Overall, this is one of those games that people are going to take time off work for. It is set to be released on November 19 of this year, and Rockstar Games is finally kicking off the game's marketing campaign.

As of tomorrow, June 25, fans will be able to go on their preferred system and pre-order the game. From there, the game will be pre-loaded onto all systems as of November 12. However, one question has remained: how much will the game cost?

According to new information released by Rockstar Games, there will be two editions at launch. You have the standard edition, which will cost $80 USD. Meanwhile, the ultimate edition will cost $100 USD.

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How Much Will GTA 6 Cost?

Interestingly enough, physical copies will not come with a disc. Instead, there will just be a download code. Furthermore, digital pre-orders will come with a free month of GTA+, while pre-orders prior to November 20 will get the Vintage Vice City pack.

As for the ultimate edition, it appears as though Rockstar Games is offering some exclusive perks. These include extra vehicles, weapons, outfits, car mods, tattoos, locations, and even story activities.

The prices are fairly reasonable and are well within the industry standards. As for the recent screenshots of the game, it's clear that GTA 6 looks incredible. It is expected that either this week or next, Rockstar will unveil another new trailer.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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