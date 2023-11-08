“Grand Theft Auto 6” Trailer Coming Next Month, Rockstar Games Announces

Rockstar Games has announced that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released next month. The surprise announcement came as part of a thread on X reflecting on the dev studio's 25th anniversary. "We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you, Sam Houser," the post read.

GTA 6 has been stuck in a secretive development cycle for many years now. This has frustrated loyal fans, with the massively popular GTA 5 now being a decade old. An early build of the game was leaked to social media last year. This led to some minor drama online. Many believed that the test build's low-quality graphics were indicative of the final game. However, aside from the tease of a trailer next month, there is no word on when the final game will be released.

Grand Theft Auto 6: What We Know

As mentioned, the development of GTA 6 has been incredibly secretive and many years in the making. The most recent reports suggest that the game will a female protagonist for the first time in the series' history. Furthermore, it's believed that the multi-protagonist mechanic from GTA 5 will also be returning. GTA 5 was the first game in the series to feature multiple protagonists, whom the player controlled in various missions as part of a wider, interconnected story. The leaks from last year appeared to show two protagonists - Jason and Lucia.

Furthermore, the game is believed to be set in Vice City, the GTA equivalent of Las Vegas. Previously, GTA 3 was set in Vice City in the late 1980s, meaning that players will be returning to a familiar location at a later point in its history, as GTA 6 is believed to be set in the modern day. Additionally, the leaks from last year appeared to show the inclusion of new stealth mechanics, a major shift for the franchise. There was also significant improvement to AI pathing, especially in regard to when interacting with law enforcement. However, this is a developing story and we'll have any updates and when they emerge.

