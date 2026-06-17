TOTEM - Song by Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack is always dropping unique albums with a concept that will have you coming back for more. On Friday, the artist is coming through with her latest project, Whack's Museum. Fans are excited about this new project, and rightfully so. On Wednesday, we even got the new single "TOTEM," which will tide us over for a couple of days. The song is just 96 seconds in length, but that is all Tierra Whack needs to make an impression. The minimalist production suits her voice well, and once again, the artist comes through with dope, clever bars that tell a story.
Release Date: June 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Whack's Museum
Quotable Lyrics from TOTEM
You rappers need some goals
Like a garden 'cause you be with hoes
In the hood like Nazzi Twazzi, heard they robbin' like Jumanji
I'm in Kenzo like the zombies