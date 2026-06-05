Wax Paper - Song by Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack always seems to drop incredible projects. That is why fans should be excited for June 19th, which is when the artist is going to officially release the album, Whack's Museum. Prior to this release, Tierra Whack has come through with the new song, "Wax Paper." The track features unsettling production from Conductor Williams. Whack's rapping is gritty, and it's clear that she has a vision for how this new record is going to sound. There is a ton of tension throughout the track, and we are curious to hear if this will be prevalent throughout the rest of the project.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Whack's Museum
Quotable Lyrics from Wax Paper
Sometimes I'm too generous
You know what I mean, Ellen DeGeneres
You a snake, I could see the resemblance
Mike Epps, 'cause I'm all about the Benjamin's