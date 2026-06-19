Whack's Museum - Album by Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack is back with her latest album, Whack's Museum. This is a project that many fans had been waiting for, as singles like "WAX PAPER" and "TOTEM" were showcasing some focused raps and energetic production. Now, the 12-track project has officially arrived, and it is clear that Tierra Whack has put her all into the record. The artist handles these tracks on her own, and her commanding presence helps ground each song. There is a diverse array of production styles here, which also gives the album added texture. Ultimately, it's an album you should devote some time to this weekend.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Whack's Museum
- WHACK JOB
- WAX PAPER
- BRAZILIAN WAX
- WIGGIDY WHACK
- TOTEM
- GODDA
- SIREN
- CANDLE WAX
- QUEENS CROWN
- EARWAX
- TWO FIFTEEN
- FLOWERS