Boosie Badazz Scandalized By Rubi Rose's Male Thong Collection

Boosie Badazz loves his traditional masculine values. If he sees something that threatens those values, he speaks up about it. Oftentimes, fans feel as though he is overcompensating a bit, although others tend to agree with his conclusions. Either way, his opinions and rants can be polarizing, which only emboldens him to speak out.
Earlier this week, Boosie found himself calling out A$AP Rocky for allegedly wearing a thong during a concert. The Southern artist was completely distraught as he begged women to speak out against these kinds of garments.
Now, Boosie finds himself in a similar position as Rubi Rose revealed a new collection of male thongs. When he saw the promotional photos for the garment, he completely lost it, and subsequently delivered an epic rant on his X account.
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Boosie Badazz Reacts
"WHEN IS ENOUGH ENOUGH?" Boosie asked. "WHEN IS A WOMAN WITH A VOICE GOING TO SPEAK UP? WHEN IS ANOTHER RAPPER GO SPEAK UP? AT THIS POINT U MIGHT AS WELL TELL YOUR SON TO PUT A [D*CK] N HIS ASS!! ANY MAN WHO WEARS THIS WANTS A DXXK N HIS MOUTH SIMPLE IS THAT. YOU IS A PONK."
Ultimately, the rant reads the same as his previous rant against A$AP Rocky. It is just further proof that these are the kinds of things Boosie is worried about right now.
Whether or not Rubi Rose will take any of this criticism into consideration remains to be seen. If one thing is for certain, it is that her male thong collection has garnered controversy. All publicity is good publicity.