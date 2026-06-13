Boosie Badazz Scandalized By Rubi Rose's Male Thong Collection

Boosie Badazz is an artist who is always saying exactly how he feels, and that was especially true about Rubi Rose's new clothing brand.

Whether or not Rubi Rose will take any of this criticism into consideration remains to be seen. If one thing is for certain, it is that her male thong collection has garnered controversy. All publicity is good publicity.

"WHEN IS ENOUGH ENOUGH?" Boosie asked. "WHEN IS A WOMAN WITH A VOICE GOING TO SPEAK UP? WHEN IS ANOTHER RAPPER GO SPEAK UP? AT THIS POINT U MIGHT AS WELL TELL YOUR SON TO PUT A [D*CK] N HIS ASS!! ANY MAN WHO WEARS THIS WANTS A DXXK N HIS MOUTH SIMPLE IS THAT. YOU IS A PONK."

Boosie Badazz loves his traditional masculine values. If he sees something that threatens those values, he speaks up about it. Oftentimes, fans feel as though he is overcompensating a bit, although others tend to agree with his conclusions. Either way, his opinions and rants can be polarizing, which only emboldens him to speak out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!