Boosie Badazz Scandalized By Rubi Rose's Male Thong Collection

BY Alexander Cole
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Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024.
Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz is an artist who is always saying exactly how he feels, and that was especially true about Rubi Rose's new clothing brand.

Boosie Badazz loves his traditional masculine values. If he sees something that threatens those values, he speaks up about it. Oftentimes, fans feel as though he is overcompensating a bit, although others tend to agree with his conclusions. Either way, his opinions and rants can be polarizing, which only emboldens him to speak out.

Earlier this week, Boosie found himself calling out A$AP Rocky for allegedly wearing a thong during a concert. The Southern artist was completely distraught as he begged women to speak out against these kinds of garments.

Now, Boosie finds himself in a similar position as Rubi Rose revealed a new collection of male thongs. When he saw the promotional photos for the garment, he completely lost it, and subsequently delivered an epic rant on his X account.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

Boosie Badazz Reacts
Screenshot 2026-06-13 095546

"WHEN IS ENOUGH ENOUGH?" Boosie asked. "WHEN IS A WOMAN WITH A VOICE GOING TO SPEAK UP? WHEN IS ANOTHER RAPPER GO SPEAK UP? AT THIS POINT U MIGHT AS WELL TELL YOUR SON TO PUT A [D*CK] N HIS ASS!! ANY MAN WHO WEARS THIS WANTS A DXXK N HIS MOUTH SIMPLE IS THAT. YOU IS A PONK."

Ultimately, the rant reads the same as his previous rant against A$AP Rocky. It is just further proof that these are the kinds of things Boosie is worried about right now.

Whether or not Rubi Rose will take any of this criticism into consideration remains to be seen. If one thing is for certain, it is that her male thong collection has garnered controversy. All publicity is good publicity.

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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