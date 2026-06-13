Tornado - Song by Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr has proven herself to be one of the biggest Afrobeats stars in the world, and her song "Tornado" showcases her talents.

Ayra Starr is a global superstar who has managed to become one of the world's biggest Afrobeats stars. Afrobeats has exploded on a global scale over the past few years, and Starr is one of the artists who has ascended as a result. She is set to drop the album, Starrgirl, very soon, but first, she is here with her new single, "Tornado." This song fits squarely within the sound she is known for. The production is maximalist and has a cinematic quality, while Starr's vocals soar over the top. If you are an Afrobeats fan, this new Ayra Starr song will be a must-listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!