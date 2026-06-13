Tornado - Song by Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr is a global superstar who has managed to become one of the world's biggest Afrobeats stars. Afrobeats has exploded on a global scale over the past few years, and Starr is one of the artists who has ascended as a result. She is set to drop the album, Starrgirl, very soon, but first, she is here with her new single, "Tornado." This song fits squarely within the sound she is known for. The production is maximalist and has a cinematic quality, while Starr's vocals soar over the top. If you are an Afrobeats fan, this new Ayra Starr song will be a must-listen.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Afrobeats
Album: Starrgirl