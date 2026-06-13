Pajama - Song by Jace!

Underground artist Jace! has returned with the new track, "Pajama," which contains sounds and flows fans are accustomed to.

Jace! continues to be an underground artist that fans flock to whenever he releases. On Friday, he dropped off the new song "Pajama," which contains some familiar production that fits squarely in the underground rap meta. The flows on this track are crisp, and it is clear that Jace! has a strong command of his style. Meanwhile, this is going to be the lead single for his project of the same name. Clearly, the artist is looking to prove have himself a big 2026.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!