MISMATCH - Song by Lackvill & Jace!

Lackvill and Jace! are two underground artists who have joined forces together on the brand-new single "MISMATCH."

Lackvill and Jace! have come through with a new song called "MISMATCH." Thankfully, the chemistry of these two artists isn't what the title of the song might suggest. These two have been on a run in the underground, and it just makes sense for them to join forces. Each artist has a unique approach to flows and songwriting, but when combined, it makes for a fun experiment. Fans of these artists are certainly going to be intrigued by what they are doing here. Given their recent activity, it feels as though Lackvill and Jace! will be artists to watch throughout 2026.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!