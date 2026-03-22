MISMATCH - Song by Lackvill & Jace!

Lackvill and Jace! have come through with a new song called "MISMATCH." Thankfully, the chemistry of these two artists isn't what the title of the song might suggest. These two have been on a run in the underground, and it just makes sense for them to join forces. Each artist has a unique approach to flows and songwriting, but when combined, it makes for a fun experiment. Fans of these artists are certainly going to be intrigued by what they are doing here. Given their recent activity, it feels as though Lackvill and Jace! will be artists to watch throughout 2026.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Underground Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from MISMATCH
I mix Jordan with Dolce (Dolce; yeah)
Don't cut on my block, it's a one-way (One-way)
I got blood on my hands, need to donate (Gang)
Lil' bro not a shooter, he pump fake (Ugh)