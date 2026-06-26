EAT SH*T - Album by Jace!

Jace! has certainly been having a moment as of late, and for good reason. Overall, he is one of the most recognizable voices in the underground, and he is taking full advantage. On Friday, he even dropped off a 24-track project in EAT SHIT. Even the album title just shows you that the artist can be a bit of a troll at times. Having said that, the songs are solid as ever here. From the flows to the hooks to the melodies, it feels as though Jace! is firing on all cylinders.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Tracklist for EAT SH*T
- love me to the moon
- im the one
- ragebait
- see funny
- forty fith
- headstrong
- no ho in my bones
- me llamo llama toter
- wtf, ft. 1300Saint
- beyonce
- keep going ganger
- man of hour
- blake went forgi
- that b me
- SIG SUAR
- pajama
- i love u kid
- hurt u
- WE NOT THE SAME
- headache
- YSL 5
- get right wit ya
- no smoke
- bigger than the last