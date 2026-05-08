Epiphany Man - Album by KEY!

KEY! is known for making songs with lots of energy and catchy hook. His new project "Epiphany" keeps that trend alive.

KEY! has been making bangers for over a decade, and on Friday, he continued to show out with his new project, Epiphany Man. This is a strong, nine-track project that is all killer and no filler. The beats are knocking, and contain some catchy songwriting from KEY! himself. As for features, there is a three-track run in which we hear Jace, Redd Smash, and Real Recognize Rio. While this is not a long listen by any means, it accomplishes what it sets out to do. With that being said, we recommend giving this a listen over the weekend.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!