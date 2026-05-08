Epiphany Man - Album by KEY!

KEY! has been making bangers for over a decade, and on Friday, he continued to show out with his new project, Epiphany Man. This is a strong, nine-track project that is all killer and no filler. The beats are knocking, and contain some catchy songwriting from KEY! himself. As for features, there is a three-track run in which we hear Jace, Redd Smash, and Real Recognize Rio. While this is not a long listen by any means, it accomplishes what it sets out to do. With that being said, we recommend giving this a listen over the weekend.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist from Epiphany Man
- Like My Daddy!
- Do It!
- H8 This 304
- IMY
- Yea Right! ft. Jace
- Thinking Big ft. Redd Smash
- Japanese ft. Real Recognize Rio
- That Ain't Funny
- Baby Cudi