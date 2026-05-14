Top Speed - Song by Lackvill & Jace!

Underground artists Lackvill and Jace have become frequently collaborators, and their latest track is an effort called "Top Speed."

Lackvill and Jace! are two underground artists with distinct styles. They have been coming through with energetic collaborations over the past few months, and this week, they kept their streak alive. The latest song between the two is called "Top Speed," and it's a banger. Both artists trade bars on this one, with both showcasing extreme confidence. It is clear that these two can make good music together, and fans should expect more of these collaborations in the future. If you want a good sense of what the youth movement in rap looks like right now, Lackvill and Jace! serve as solid representations.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!