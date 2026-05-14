Top Speed - Song by Lackvill & Jace!

Lackvill and Jace! are two underground artists with distinct styles. They have been coming through with energetic collaborations over the past few months, and this week, they kept their streak alive. The latest song between the two is called "Top Speed," and it's a banger. Both artists trade bars on this one, with both showcasing extreme confidence. It is clear that these two can make good music together, and fans should expect more of these collaborations in the future. If you want a good sense of what the youth movement in rap looks like right now, Lackvill and Jace! serve as solid representations.
Release Date: May 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Top Speed
I'm top speed (Yeah), on a whole 'nother level (What)
I'm in too deep (Yeah), I don't need no shovel (Don't need no shovel)
Car broke outside, that boy in trouble
My car gon' roll, and I tap on them pedal (Pedal, skrrt, skrrt)