Yesterday - Song by Toosii

Toosii is an artist who always seems to deliver short and sweet melodic songs that will have you spamming the "replay" button. That appears to be the case all over again with the new song, "Yesterday." Overall, this is a love song that touches on something we can all relate to: longing. Toosii is longing for the person he misses on this song, and this leads to some heartbreaking admissions. He does this over guitar-driven production that creates an atmosphere of sweetness when paired with his expertly performed vocals.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Yesterday
Don't you know I'm down to go where you go?
You don't give your heart because it's too cold
You're all on my mind just like a loophole
You don't give your heart because it's too cold