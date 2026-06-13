Yesterday - Song by Toosii

Toosii continues a solid run in 2026 with the new song, "Yesterday," which is a sweet love song about longing.

Don't you know I'm down to go where you go? You don't give your heart because it's too cold You're all on my mind just like a loophole You don't give your heart because it's too cold

Toosii is an artist who always seems to deliver short and sweet melodic songs that will have you spamming the "replay" button. That appears to be the case all over again with the new song, "Yesterday." Overall, this is a love song that touches on something we can all relate to: longing. Toosii is longing for the person he misses on this song, and this leads to some heartbreaking admissions. He does this over guitar-driven production that creates an atmosphere of sweetness when paired with his expertly performed vocals.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!