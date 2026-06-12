Ancient History - Album by Wiki

Wiki has come through with 14 new tracks on the project, "Ancient History," with features from duendita, Your Old Droog, and Salimata.

For over a decade now, Wiki has been showcasing his talents. The New York MC's autobiographical stylings have made him a fan-favorite. On Friday, he delivered for his fans with the new project, Ancient History. Once again, we get an introspective view of Wiki, who teams up with artists like duendita, Salimata, and even Your Old Droog . All of this culminates in a project that feels fresh and personal. A project that you can listen to over and over again to find new intricacies.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!