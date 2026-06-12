Ancient History - Album by Wiki

For over a decade now, Wiki has been showcasing his talents. The New York MC's autobiographical stylings have made him a fan-favorite. On Friday, he delivered for his fans with the new project, Ancient History. Once again, we get an introspective view of Wiki, who teams up with artists like duendita, Salimata, and even Your Old Droog. All of this culminates in a project that feels fresh and personal. A project that you can listen to over and over again to find new intricacies.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Ancient History
- GTFOH
- Right Away
- One Time
- Park
- IHNY
- Bloom ft. duendita
- Old Gods
- Bourbon
- All In The Lining ft. Your Old Droog
- Marm Era
- Had Your Fun
- Something New ft. Salimata
- 7 Deadly Sins
- Ancient History