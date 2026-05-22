Park – Song by Wiki

Wiki has spent the last several years of his career dropping collaborative albums with Tony Seltzer, The Alchemist, and more. Now, he's ready to go on a solo venture with his upcoming album Ancient History, which drops on June 12. The New York City MC previewed the project with the gorgeous new single "Park," an ode to the collective space and all the details and memories that it represents. He comes through with some tender and reflective lyrics and delivers them passionately, employing a measured but still intricate flow and rhyme scheme that will captivate listeners. The production is wondrous as well, sampling guitar licks, and ethereal vocals to craft a breezy experience.
Release Date: May 21, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Ancient History
Quotable Lyrics from Park
I'd say I couldn't have prayed for
A more beautiful way to start this day off
Than just laying in the park,
The park where I started my shift, where I clocked in, clocked out
Or when I just slept on the bench, when I walked in, never walked out