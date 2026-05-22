Park – Song by Wiki

Wiki's "Park" is the preview to his upcoming album "Ancient History," the New York City rapper's first project in three years.

I'd say I couldn't have prayed for A more beautiful way to start this day off Than just laying in the park, The park where I started my shift, where I clocked in, clocked out Or when I just slept on the bench, when I walked in, never walked out

Wiki has spent the last several years of his career dropping collaborative albums with Tony Seltzer, The Alchemist , and more. Now, he's ready to go on a solo venture with his upcoming album Ancient History, which drops on June 12. The New York City MC previewed the project with the gorgeous new single "Park," an ode to the collective space and all the details and memories that it represents. He comes through with some tender and reflective lyrics and delivers them passionately, employing a measured but still intricate flow and rhyme scheme that will captivate listeners. The production is wondrous as well, sampling guitar licks, and ethereal vocals to craft a breezy experience.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.