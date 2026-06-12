IT IS WHAT IT IS - Album by Dro Kenji

Dro Kenji is an artist who has experimented with sound during his career. However, on IT IS WHAT IT IS, he takes a huge swing with a pop metal and hip-hop fusion. Upon the first track, "CALMING HARMONY," it becomes clear what the artist is trying to go for on this project. Ultimately, he operates within this sound quite nicely. It is a natural progression for the artist, and we are loving the instrumentals here, as the guitars and drums provide the perfect canvas for Kenji's vocal performances. If you are a fan of bands like Sleep Theory, this album might just be for you.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Metal
Tracklist for IT IS WHAT IT IS
- CALMING HARMONY
- NEXT2U
- BEOKFORME
- I USED TO
- READERS DIGEST
- VICTIM
- ALL ON ME
- THERES NO SUN
- HAPPY
- 40 HOURS
- I GOT GOD
- DOPPELGANGER
- PROTECT ME
- PATIENTLY WAITING
- NOTURDAD