IT IS WHAT IT IS - Album by Dro Kenji

Dro Kenji has entered the world of pop metal with his new album, "It Is What It Is," which maintains rap sensibilities.

Dro Kenji is an artist who has experimented with sound during his career. However, on IT IS WHAT IT IS, he takes a huge swing with a pop metal and hip-hop fusion. Upon the first track, "CALMING HARMONY," it becomes clear what the artist is trying to go for on this project. Ultimately, he operates within this sound quite nicely. It is a natural progression for the artist, and we are loving the instrumentals here, as the guitars and drums provide the perfect canvas for Kenji's vocal performances. If you are a fan of bands like Sleep Theory, this album might just be for you.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!