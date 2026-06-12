Kut Da Fan On 2 - Album by Hotboii

Hotboii has been a staple in the rap world for years at this point, and in 2026, he continues to drop quality. On Friday, he came through with his new project, Kut Da Fan On 2. Fans had been waiting months for this release, and now, it is here in all of its glory. There are 19 tracks on this project, and there are also some high-profile features. For instance, YTB Fatt, Lil Baby, and even YNW Melly make appearances on this album. Hotboii's catchy songwriting can be found throughout the project, and the production is tough as well. Fans of the artist will absolutely want to check this one out.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Kut Da Fan On 2
- Signs
- Mad At Y'all
- All 4 It
- Z On Inside
- Nobody Familiar
- Imma Be Fine
- And 1
- WWVD
- Interview with YTB Fatt
- Outta Space
- Habibi
- Sloppity Moppity
- Back Door
- Cheat Back
- Alicia with Lil Baby
- Call Me Javarri
- The Night Is Young
- Outside
- Da Goat with YNW Melly