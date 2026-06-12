Mahogany Caskets — Song by Rick Ross featuring T.I.

Rick Ross and T.I. are back together on new song "Mahogany Caskets." It's a larger-than-life collaboration that finds two rap veterans doing what they do best: talking money, status, and legacy. The new record comes ahead of Ross' major summer run, which is giving tastes of his upcoming album Set In Stone arriving in July. Throughout the new track, Rozay unloads a series of extravagant boasts about private planes, yachts, jewelry, and business ventures, while T.I. delivers a confident verse reminding listeners why he's remained one of Atlanta's most respected voices for more than two decades.