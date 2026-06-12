Mahogany Caskets — Song by Rick Ross featuring T.I.

BY Tallie Spencer
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The single arrives ahead of Ross' upcoming album 'Set In Stone.'

Rick Ross and T.I. are back together on new song "Mahogany Caskets." It's a larger-than-life collaboration that finds two rap veterans doing what they do best: talking money, status, and legacy. The new record comes ahead of Ross' major summer run, which is giving tastes of his upcoming album Set In Stone arriving in July. Throughout the new track, Rozay unloads a series of extravagant boasts about private planes, yachts, jewelry, and business ventures, while T.I. delivers a confident verse reminding listeners why he's remained one of Atlanta's most respected voices for more than two decades.

Fans have long appreciated the chemistry between the two Southern heavyweights, and "Mahogany Caskets" feels like a return to the larger-than-life street luxury records that helped define an era of rap. The production gives both artists plenty of room to flex while reinforcing the veteran presence they've maintained throughout their careers.

Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Set In Stone

Quotable Lyrics

Yachts, boats, I'm the n***a spendin' the most
You n***as checked in rehab when your single was slow

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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