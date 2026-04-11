On Fire II – Song by AQT and Terry Apala

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-06-11 at 11.52.50 AM Screenshot 2026-06-11 at 11.52.50 AM
The two take Afro-fusion to a new level.

Nigerian-American artist AQT is looking to build on the momentum of his debut album Olanrewaju with the release of "On Fire II," a new collaboration with Terry Apala. The record serves as a reimagined version of the original track, blending AQT's Afro-fusion sound with Terry Apala's signature mix of traditional Apala music and contemporary influences. Following an impressive year that included over three million streams on Olanrewaju, AQT continues to establish himself as one of the rising names in Afro-fusion. "On Fire II" combines Afrobeats, melodic rap, and Yoruba-inspired rhythms while exploring themes of ambition, confidence, and growth.

Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Afrobeats 
Album: N/A

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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