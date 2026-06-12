Labor Of Love — Album By Blxst

Blxst continues his impressive run with a new project called Labor of Love. The project follows a string of successful releases that have helped establish him as one of the most consistent melodic voices in hip-hop and R&B. The title suggests a deeply personal project. When talking to Blxst at his private listening party in Los Angeles for this album, he said that the content of it reflects “where he is in life right now.” With that said, one of Blxst's greatest strengths has been his ability to make music that feels relatable yet personal at the same time.